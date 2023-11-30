Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Lymanka
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Lymanka, Ukraine

Apartment To archive
Clear all
46 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
€27,316
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/7
€48,258
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
€38,242
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 7/7
€47,348
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/7
€23,674
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/7
15680 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation in the residential c…
€32,779
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/7
15678 For sale a one-bedroom apartment with a renovation in the Rosenth…
€38,242
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/7
15675 On sale one-room apartment with a renovation in the residential c…
€34,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/7
15697 I offer a 2 bedroom apartment for sale in a new rented house. Spa…
€36,421
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
15642 YOU sell a one-room apartment with a renovation in the Rosenthal …
€31,413
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/7
15484 For sale one-room apartment in the new house of the residential c…
€22,763
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
15451 For sale one-room apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal.…
€33,690
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/7
15294 I offer a 3 bedroom apartment for sale in a new rented house. Spa…
€50,079
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/7
€33,234
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/7
€51,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/7
€21,398
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/7
€42,795
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/7
13355 One bedroom apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal. Apart…
€45,527
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
13334 One-room apartment in the new house of the Rosenthal residential …
€21,853
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
13200 One bedroom apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". The…
€45,527
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/7
13180 Apartment for sale in the Rosenthal residential complex. The hous…
€23,036
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
13134 One-room apartment in the residential complex "Rosenthal". The ap…
€33,234
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/7
€49,508
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/7
€30,681
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/7
13091 For sale 3 - room apartment in a new house on Tairov. The total a…
€49,508
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/7
€28,066
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/7
12846 I offer for sale 1 - but a room apartment in a new rented house. …
€28,227
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/7
€36,421
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/7
11916 Selling 2 - x room apartment on Building Street. Total area - 45 …
€38,242
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
10259 I offer for sale 1 - a room apartment in a new rented house on Ta…
€25,040
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir