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Apartments for sale in Lymanka, Ukraine

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62 properties total found
Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 109 m²
33933. I will sell apartments, 2 rooms, in a club house by the sea in Sauvignon, Odessa. Sp…
$141,700
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 77 m²
33088. I'll sell a 3-room apartment. Total area of 77 sq.m. Completed in two levels. The sec…
$32,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 84 m²
35940. I will sell a spacious apartment of 84 m2 in a brick house on Central Street. Locate…
$70,000
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 49 m²
9620 . . . For sale apartment in a new house in Tsarskoye Selo. Total area of 49 sq.m. Apart…
$26,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 73 m²
31054 On sale a large modern 2-room apartment in a popular area - Residential Raduzhny. The …
$60,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 34 m²
37096 I will sell 1 room apartment in a new house in Tsarskoye Selo. Located on the middle f…
$26,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
37655. For sale a cozy 1-room apartment in the LCD "Raduzhny" Middle floor, convenient layou…
$50,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
33613 I offer for sale 1 room apartment in a new rented house near Tairov. Located on the mi…
$28,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 60 m²
36110 I will sell a three-bedroom apartment in Chervon Khutor. The apartment with a total ar…
$42,500
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 81 m²
24893 I will sell a 3-room apartment in Rainbow. Located on the middle floor. Total area of …
$85,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 43 m²
32957. I will sell a 1-room apartment with renovation in the residential complex "Rosenthal"…
$45,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 39 m²
34702 Apartment for sale in Rosenthal Total area of 38.5 m2 Located on the 6th floor Individ…
$23,800
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 103 m²
33967 I will sell apartments in a club house in Sauvignon, Odessa - only 400 meters to the s…
$133,900
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
34883 On sale 1 room apartment in Rosenthal LCD with renovation The apartment is located on …
$35,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
37925 I will sell a 3-room apartment in the private sector of Chervonii Khutor. Three floors…
$87,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 91 m²
37647 Spacious and cozy 2-room apartment with kitchen-studio. Two separate rooms – bedroom a…
$86,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
35984. I will sell a two-bedroom apartment in the residential complex Raduzhny. The total a…
$70,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 43 m²
35855 For sale apartment in the residential complex Rosenthal. Gas house. The total area is …
$43,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
16332 For sale 1-room apartment on Tairova. Convenient layout. The apartment is renovated. T…
$29,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 36 m²
29477 I will sell a 1-room apartment in Tsarskoye Selo. Total area of 36 sq.m. There's a bal…
$20,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 87 m²
№ 7090 I will sell a spacious, bright apartment with modern repairs in the Club House. The t…
$65,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
36055. I will sell 1 room apartment in a low-rise house LCD Rosenthal. Total area of 44.5 sq…
$42,000
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
38536. I will sell a 1-bedroom apartment in Rainbow. The windows overlook the city. Total ar…
$38,500
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Apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 62 m²
19027. I will sell 2 sq. in the Raduzhny residential complex Located on 7 floors of a 16-sto…
$50,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
21746. Two-bedroom apartment for sale in LCD Kaleidoscope. New house on Tairov. Total area o…
$60,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 91 m²
32167 I'll sell an apartment in Sauvignon. It's a comfortable floor. Separate rooms, a cozy …
$130,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 28 m²
25741 I will sell a 1-room apartment in the new house of the LCD Pobeda on Salutnaya. Comfor…
$14,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 72 m²
9477. . . I offer for sale 2 - a room apartment in Chervon Khutor. The total area of 72 sq.m…
$39,000
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 43 m²
26179 I will sell a 1-room apartment in Rosenthal LCD. Located on the middle floor. Total ar…
$30,880
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Apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
Apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
34706 For sale apartment in Rosenthal LCD Total area of 40 m2 Located on the 5th floor Indiv…
$27,000
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