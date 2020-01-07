  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Elitnyy proekt s vidom na more v rayone Konakly

Elitnyy proekt s vidom na more v rayone Konakly

Konakli, Turkey
from
€102,900
About the complex

Stay Property offers new modern apartments in Alanya - Konakly. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 100 m2. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. Konakly is the western region of Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On the hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. Proximity to the center of Alanya and the embankment of Cleopatra, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for a personal vacation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighboring areas, in the center. 
