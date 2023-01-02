  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar

Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar

Incekum, Turkey
from
€117,425
;
15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59.5 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1550 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Incekum, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Alanya Aramis Terrace
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€169,000
Apartment building MB AZURE RESORT
Mersin, Turkey
from
€94,200
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,37M
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€900,516
Residential complex The Ritz-Carlton Istanbul
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€968,603
You are viewing
Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€117,425
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
€99,000
Developer: TURKREALT
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square meters, namely: 1 + 1 ( area 113 m2 ) from 99,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 2 + 1 ( area from 158 m2 to 165 m2 ) from 199,000 €; Duplex penthouse 3 + 1 ( area 210 m2 ) 339,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 4 + 1 ( area from 220 m2 to 225 m2 ) from 369,000 €; 46 hotel rooms. Each apartment has a smart home system, which allows you to manage your computer by clicking on your smartphone. The hotel complex - is located 15 minutes from the center of the tourist town of Alanya. Coast and private beach in 4000 square meters. located in 5 - minutes, a daily transfer is organized. Accessible there are several shops and boutiques, attractions and parks. In the territory of the residential complex for a comfortable stay there is an outdoor and covered pool, restaurants of various concepts, a bar, an Irish pub, a spa center, toy stores, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, and a veterinary clinic. Infrastructure Open and interior parking Chargers for electric vehicles Outdoor pool Heated indoor pool Snap bar Walking areas Fitness - center SPA - area ( gym, changing room, hammam, indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, massage room, relaxation room ) Playground Water park Tennis court Volleyball and basketball court BBQ area Cinema Skate - park Yoga and Pilates area Karaoke - bar and disco Ice rink Squash room Conference and conference room
Residential complex Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€85,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 100 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€135,000
Area 45–60 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to introduce a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, 1,500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens. The occupied territory of the residence will be 5300 m2. Number of apartments — 68. Start date — 02/01/2023 End date of construction — 08/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 70 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 90 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor pool Children's pool Pool bar Cinema Turkish bath Sauna Billiards Tennis court Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator Distance to the sea: 1500 meters   About the area: Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature. Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.
Realting.com
Go