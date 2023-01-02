Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar

Okurcalar, Turkey
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square meters, namely: 1 + 1 ( area 113 m2 ) from 99,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 2 + 1 ( area from 158 m2 to 165 m2 ) from 199,000 €; Duplex penthouse 3 + 1 ( area 210 m2 ) 339,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 4 + 1 ( area from 220 m2 to 225 m2 ) from 369,000 €; 46 hotel rooms. Each apartment has a smart home system, which allows you to manage your computer by clicking on your smartphone. The hotel complex - is located 15 minutes from the center of the tourist town of Alanya. Coast and private beach in 4000 square meters. located in 5 - minutes, a daily transfer is organized. Accessible there are several shops and boutiques, attractions and parks. In the territory of the residential complex for a comfortable stay there is an outdoor and covered pool, restaurants of various concepts, a bar, an Irish pub, a spa center, toy stores, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, and a veterinary clinic. Infrastructure Open and interior parking Chargers for electric vehicles Outdoor pool Heated indoor pool Snap bar Walking areas Fitness - center SPA - area ( gym, changing room, hammam, indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, massage room, relaxation room ) Playground Water park Tennis court Volleyball and basketball court BBQ area Cinema Skate - park Yoga and Pilates area Karaoke - bar and disco Ice rink Squash room Conference and conference room