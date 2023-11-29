Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Dominican Republic

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room townhouse with Piscina, clubhouse in Dominican Republic
3 room townhouse with Piscina, clubhouse
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 892 m²
€162,637
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room townhouse with balcony, with kitchen, with patio in Dominican Republic
3 room townhouse with balcony, with kitchen, with patio
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 122 m²
€158,912
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room townhouse with kitchen in Dominican Republic
3 room townhouse with kitchen
Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€188,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Townhouse with balcony, with jacuzzi, with washer in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Townhouse with balcony, with jacuzzi, with washer
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€104,488
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Townhouse with Piscina, with Agua in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Townhouse with Piscina, with Agua
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€86,316
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room townhouse with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room townhouse with gazebo, with kitchen, with beach
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€195,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room townhouse in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
3 room townhouse
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Constructed on two levels, townhouse enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for…
€813,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with beach
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir