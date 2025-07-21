  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Apartment in a new building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya

Apartment in a new building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$600,386
;
31
Leave a request
ID: 27883
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Kargıcak Alanya

Kargıcak is a quickly developing living space in Alanya, Antalya. With its social atmosphere and entertainment options, Kargıcak is a comfortable and high-quality neighborhood. The growing number of branded shops and supermarkets in Kargıcak increases its development rate.

The apartments for sale in Alanya, Turkey are situated in a complex. The complex is located 2.8 km from the beach, 3.4 km from Kargıcak center, 5.2 km from Mahmutlar center, 12 km from Alanyum Shopping Center, 14.2 km from Alanya Castle, 14 km from Alanya center, and 25 km from Gazipaşa Airport.

The apartment complex is located in a 15.000 sqm plot that encompasses various amenities. These include a basketball court, tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a playground, and indoor and outdoor parking.

The apartments feature high ceilings, chic designs, and high-quality materials. They are equipped with sound and heal insulation, smart home systems, optional underfloor heating systems, ceiling-LED infrastructure, and hidden A/C units. The back side of the TV units is marble-covered.


AYT-03885

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Modern view apartments in the Oba area
Oba, Turkey
from
$144,143
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$366,838
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,518
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a private beach close to the airport, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$322,773
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$460,609
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with Panoramic City Views in Kargıcak Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$600,386
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$273,581
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the lake. The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and modern area, near the city…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 with sea view in the Sonas Diamond complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$157,679
Finishing options Finished
Two bedroom apartment (1+1), 115 m2 with sea and mountain views. Layout: Kitchen living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Balconies SONAS DIAMOND is one of the residential complexes in the central part of the popular resort area of Alanya, Mahmutlar. The residence is built…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Beylikduzu Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$134,532
Why this property؟ For its proximity to the main roads, transport lines, and express transportation, ensuring easy navigation. The compound apartments enjoy panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and the surrounding green spaces. Title deeds are delivered directly upon completion of the purchas…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications