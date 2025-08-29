Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for monthly rent in Si Sunthon, Thailand

2 bedroom Villa in Si Sunthon, Thailand
2 bedroom Villa
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
The Menara Luxury is a premium family villa for long-term rental in Bang Tao (Phuket)This sp…
$5,406
per month
6 bedroom villa in Choeng Thale, Thailand
6 bedroom villa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 040 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury designer villa “ESCAPE” in Laguna Homes is your perfect choice for a luxury lifestyle…
$19,398
per month
