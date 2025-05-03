Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rayong Province
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Rayong Province, Thailand

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/2
This beautifully maintained beach villa is just steps away from a large beachfront pool and …
$313,126
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rayong Province, Thailand

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go