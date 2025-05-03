Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Rayong Province, Thailand

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sunthonphu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/8
Mantra Condominium is Mae Phim Beach’s newest project, specifically designed to provide the …
$58,115
1 bedroom apartment in Laem Maephim, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Laem Maephim, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
Escape Condominium requires little introduction; it stands as the premier condominium projec…
$122,655
