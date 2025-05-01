Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Garage

Studios with garage for sale in Rawai, Thailand

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Explore the charm of a sophisticated condo development nestled in the heart of Nai Harn, Phu…
$85,049
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of sophisticated living at this deluxe condominium in Chalon…
$139,234
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rawai, Thailand

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go