Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Thailand

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 9 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Thailand
Studio apartment 9 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Great option for investment! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%…
€65,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Thailand

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir