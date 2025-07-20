Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of studios in Thailand

2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 24 m²
Floor 24/29
Rent a studio in the City Garden Tower – the center of Pattaya!24 floor | 24 m2 There's a wa…
$554
per month
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 8/8
Rent a studio in Aurora Condo – Cozy Beach!8th floor | 23 m2 | No washing machineWalk to the…
$369
per month
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
