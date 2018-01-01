Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex with two swimming pools, restaurant and bar is located 500 metres from Kata Beach and 900 metres from Karon Beach.

The project has studios, a two-storey penthouse, flats with living rooms, kitchens, 1-4 bedrooms with private bathrooms and balconies. Some flats have private pools.

Fixed income of 7% over 7 years on allocated flats. 30 Days of Private Use.

Rental Pool programme for the remaining flats: 40% of income to investor, 60% to management company (expenses-sharing management company). Projected yield: 5-10% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

There is an ideal mix of restaurants, bars, shopping centres, massage parlours, tourist attractions and beauty salons. The main advantage over other areas in Phuket is its compactness. Virtually every location can be reached on foot in 5 to 15 minutes.

Patong town is 15 minutes, Phuket International Airport is 45 km away.