  Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Kata, Thailand
€120,182
About the complex

The complex with two swimming pools, restaurant and bar is located 500 metres from Kata Beach and 900 metres from Karon Beach.

The project has studios, a two-storey penthouse, flats with living rooms, kitchens, 1-4 bedrooms with private bathrooms and balconies. Some flats have private pools.

Fixed income of 7% over 7 years on allocated flats. 30 Days of Private Use.

Rental Pool programme for the remaining flats: 40% of income to investor, 60% to management company (expenses-sharing management company). Projected yield: 5-10% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

There is an ideal mix of restaurants, bars, shopping centres, massage parlours, tourist attractions and beauty salons. The main advantage over other areas in Phuket is its compactness. Virtually every location can be reached on foot in 5 to 15 minutes.

Patong town is 15 minutes, Phuket International Airport is 45 km away.

Ban Kata, Thailand

Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€872,863
City Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,068
Elysium Residences
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€202,387
Roskoshnyy kompleks v populyarnom rayone
Yan Nawa Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€345,947
Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€125,869
Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€120,182
Patong Bay Sea View
Residential complex Patong Bay Sea View
Patong, Thailand
from
€125,385
Completion date: 2025
Patong Bay Sea View is a modern complex consisting of 3-storey buildings with 454 apartments of 45.5 square meters. Apartments with a spacious design and a modern interior are fully furnished, they offer magnificent views of Patong Bay! Each one-bedroom apartment has its own balcony, as well as its own balcony with sea and pool views, which gives owners the opportunity to relax and relax, admiring the breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea. The apartments have an open-plan kitchen, a living room and a dining room that provide enough space. The project has 4 types of rooms: Type A - for sea views and type B, C, D and E - for sea views and garden views. The tropical modern design is complemented by landscaped gardens and natural mountain views. LOCATION: Sea View Patong Bay is located at Hasippee Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket and boasts a quiet place just a few steps from Patong's hustle and bustle. There are hill logs and natural species in this area, but it is safe. Patong Beach is a world famous tourist destination. For those who want to explore the rest of the island, Patong Beach is about twenty minutes from the Central Festival and Phuket Town. The southern attraction of Phuket, Cape Promthep, can be reached in 30 minutes, and Phuket International Airport is in close proximity, only 39 km away. The area where the complex is located offers: excellent restaurants, shopping centers, unique local markets, many cafes and the famous Bangla Road entertainment area. In the Patong area, everyone will really find something for themselves. PLUSES OF LCD: - lobby - Parking space - Garden - Pool - Jacuzzi - Fitness center - Living room - Restaurant - Free Wi-Fi - Transfer - Cable TV - security system 24 hours Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€104,674
Area 28–41 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious black marble and glass kitchens, and first-class lamps and fittings. Enjoy unsurpassed luxury in your own home with electronic plumbing systems and specially designed, compact and energy-saving air conditioning. In addition to a number of condominium options with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, on the upper floors of Grand Solaire Pattaya there are a number of premium representative suites with private pools and various additional improvements only for the most demanding buyers. At the top of the luxury is our giant two-level penthouse on the roof with 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a private cinema and a playroom — the largest condominium in Pattaya real estate with a total area of 1260 square meters. With an abundance of resort facilities on an area of 14.5 Paradise, the lifestyle offered by Grand Solaire Pattaya is unparalleled. Spend the whole day in a giant winding pool with waves. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy our universal coverage for football and basketball, tennis and badminton courts, as well as tables for billiards and ping pong, so that adults and children are in motion from morning to evening. Fitness fans can admire the breathtaking panoramas of the ocean with a 270-degree view in the yoga club at the height and in the zen relaxation area or enjoy a fully equipped gym. From golf to the Onsen steam bath in the hotel's massage and wellness spa; from high lobby with hotel-type restaurants and shops to business rooms with a red carpet parking for supercars, The most modern elements of interior design, including: Tile for decadent marble Electronic toilet systems Black marble and glass kitchens Individual Daikin Air Conditioning Systems Unique VIP rooms and penthouses with private pools Complex infrastructure: Tennis court Multifunctional sports ground for football and basketball Covered badminton Pool and table tennis Fully equipped, two-story fitness center Yoga Club with Zen Relaxation Area Wellness spa Endless tracks Roof and ground floor pools with wave cars and artificial beach areas Luxurious, abundant landscape design Multi-storey underground parking with controlled entry and exit Luxurious hotel-style lobby Business hall Pool restaurants and many commercial facilities, including massage, supermarket, laundry services, etc. VIP « red carpet » Supercar parking Roof Sky Bar with gourmet restaurant and cocktail bar Playground Additional costs – paid upon completion Depreciation fund: 500 baht per sq.m Service charge: 40 baht per sq.m x 12 ( calculated monthly, paid annually ) Property transfer fee: shared equally between buyer and seller Expected completion in December 2025. Calculation Procedure: 100,000 booking 25% after 14 days under the contract 13% x 5 payments every 4 months 10% with expected completion at the end of 2025.
Laguna Lakeside
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€185,735
Completion date: 2024
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into account the highest standards of quality and comfort. All apartments consist of a master bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, separate balconies, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen. The apartments are rented with a clean finish, a plumbing and air conditioning. Each apartment uses only the best materials and finishing work to ensure an exceptional level of luxury and convenience. Spacious and bright interiors create an atmosphere of coziness and tranquility, and large windows allow you to enjoy breathtaking views of the lakes! A good location provides comfortable accommodation and high rental potential. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 - Pool - elevator - Cable TV - Parking DAMAGE LOCATION - ALL HANDLE! On foot or on the shuttle bass: To Bangtao Beach: 1.2 km on foot 15 minutes or to the shuttle bass 5 minutes. Near the complex, within a 7-minute walk you can purchase fresh fruits and vegetables on the market, find all the most delicious in stores of the European format Villa Market or Central Food, where a wide selection of wines, cheeses, sausages, dairy products is presented. Evening promenade in Porte De Phuket - 10 minutes on foot. And, of course, there is a paradise for fashionistas with shops with clothes, swimwear and accessories. Within walking distance there is a huge selection of restaurants, cafes, massage parlors, a gym, bicycle rental! Hospital - 10 min on foot. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
