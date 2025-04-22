Residential complex Complex of innovative villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Complex of innovative villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand

Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$812,392
;
11
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket

About the complex

The project consists of 5 traditional Thai villas, which are elegant and

perfect for local climate and atmosphere.

Features:

  • natural ventilation
  • innovative design
  • elegant architecture
  • terrace on the second floor
  • courtyard with a swimming pool
  • garden
  • parking
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the best area of Phuket, surrounded by luxury resorts, beach clubs and restaurants.

Location on the map

Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Complex of innovative villas with swimming pools and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$812,392
