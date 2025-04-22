  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
from
$280,866
19/05/2025
$280,866
18/05/2025
$281,453
17/05/2025
$282,301
16/05/2025
$279,641
14/05/2025
$282,060
13/05/2025
$282,259
11/05/2025
$282,249
10/05/2025
$281,673
09/05/2025
$282,009
08/05/2025
$281,590
07/05/2025
$281,181
14/04/2025
$275,380
13/04/2025
$275,542
12/04/2025
$274,135
11/04/2025
$276,900
10/04/2025
$272,611
09/04/2025
$276,185
08/04/2025
$275,531
07/04/2025
$277,786
06/04/2025
$277,812
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22503
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2409986
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

Infrastructure:

  • fitness center and gym
  • lobby
  • swimming pool
  • spa

Completion - June, 2026.

Advantages

The approximate yield is 10-15%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Rawai lies at the southern of Phuket, with a present East-West facing beach of one of its main attractions. The West of Rawai is “Promthep Cape,” a small peninsula that provides an excellent viewpoint over the Andaman Sea.

Rawai is particular spot for family outing, its known as the activities zone. The beach is the major point of departure for boats heading out to the surrounding islands.

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$137,500
Apartment building THE BASE RISE
Wichit, Thailand
from
$74,661
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium – 7% Guaranteed – 5 years
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$251,038
Residential complex Terra Grove Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$198,197
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$130,769
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$280,866
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$142,590
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room, a gym, a garden and a terrace, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from a shopping mall, close to a metro station
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature. Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a vis…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$322,290
The project is a gated community with a concept of respect for nature in every design element. There are 6 three-bedroom villas in the complex, each with a terrace, a seawater pool (8.5 x 3.5 m), a jacuzzi and a tropical garden. The project is carefully designed to ensure residents feel comf…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications