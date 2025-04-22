Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

Infrastructure:

fitness center and gym

lobby

swimming pool

spa

Completion - June, 2026.

Advantages

The approximate yield is 10-15%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Rawai lies at the southern of Phuket, with a present East-West facing beach of one of its main attractions. The West of Rawai is “Promthep Cape,” a small peninsula that provides an excellent viewpoint over the Andaman Sea.

Rawai is particular spot for family outing, its known as the activities zone. The beach is the major point of departure for boats heading out to the surrounding islands.