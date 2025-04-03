Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Ko Chang, Thailand

Hotel in Baan Than Mayom, Thailand
Hotel
Baan Than Mayom, Thailand
Rooms 196
4 star hotel for sale, size 196 rooms, next to white sand beach on Koh Chang, Trat province.…
$50,04M
