  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Dan Samrong Subdistrict Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dan Samrong Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dan Samrong Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Dan Samrong Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 30/43
Invest in unique apartments in the modern condominium Ideo Mobi Sukhumvit East Point in the …
$72,042
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dan Samrong Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment
Dan Samrong Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 35/43
Invest in unique apartments in the modern condominium Ideo Mobi Sukhumvit East Point in the …
$64,323
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
