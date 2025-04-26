Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bangkok
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of flats and apartments Pool in Bangkok, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 25/25
Discover urban sophistication in this spacious 86 m² apartment located in the heart of Bangk…
$2,023
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go