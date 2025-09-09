  1. Realting.com
Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat

Finestrat, Spain
$1,35M
20
ID: 27831
Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Village
    Finestrat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

  • Parking

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

4 Bedroom Detached Golf Villas with Private Pools, Underground Parking and Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat

Nestled in the picturesque town of Finestrat, a gem of Alicante province on Spain's Costa Blanca, these sleek, contemporary villas offer an extraordinary blend of coastal allure and mountainous vistas. Finestrat is celebrated for its stunning juxtaposition of serene beaches and the dramatic backdrop of the Puig Campana mountain, with its charming old village at the foothills and Cala de Finestrat on the coast. This town seamlessly blends a rich historical atmosphere with the natural beauty of both land and sea, providing the perfect escape for those who crave tranquility yet still want proximity to the lively energy of Benidorm.

Ideally located, villas for sale in Finestrat Alicante are just a short walk from a premier golf course and a mere five-minute drive from a sprawling shopping complex teeming with stores and supermarkets for all your needs. Nearby transport links, including a convenient bus station, ensure easy connectivity while a quick drive brings you to Benidorm, a vibrant city famous for its striking skyline, thrilling attractions like Terra Mítica, and comprehensive services such as schools and hospitals.

The villa community boasts a wealth of shared amenities, including an expansive semi-Olympic 25 meter swimming pool, playgrounds for children, paddle tennis courts, an outdoor and indoor gym, a coworking space, petanque courts, and a multipurpose room for social gatherings or events. They also come on a sizable plot that measures 556 sqm with gated off-street parking, a private swimming pool, spacious terraces, and a rooftop solarium which includes a seating area and several solar panels.

Inside these modern homes you have three levels. The basement consists of two large double bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes, a bathroom with a walk-in shower, a laundry room, the parking area, and a second living room. On the ground floor you have another two bedrooms both with walk-in wardrobes, dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms, another ground floor bathroom, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a large living area.


