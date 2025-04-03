Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zelenogorsk, Russia

2 properties total found
Apartment in Zelenogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Zelenogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/6
In direct sale comfortable Studio in the Northern Riviera-resort city of Zelenogorsk, in low…
$62,909
3 bedroom apartment in Zelenogorsk, Russia
3 bedroom apartment
Zelenogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/4
For those who are looking for a truly luxurious planning solution with the best view charact…
$453,797
