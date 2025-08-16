Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Yantarny
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Yantarny, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 757 m² in Yantarny, Russia
Commercial property 757 m²
Yantarny, Russia
Area 757 m²
Non-residential premises, 506.3 m2 housing 2 - 250.8 m2 It is located on a land plot of 2000…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Restaurant in Yantarny, Russia
Restaurant
Yantarny, Russia
For sale ready-made business - a fully equipped summer cafe in Moscow. Amber Central Beach.G…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go