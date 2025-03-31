Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vyborgsky District, Russia

Pargolovo
3
okrug Sergievskoe
3
12 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 8/9
Direct sale. House GSK. Glass windows. The apartment needs renovation. Calculation through a…
$59,909
1 room apartment in Pargolovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Pargolovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 13/25
Offered for sale a spacious apartment in the residential complex "North Valley". The area of…
$95,255
Apartment in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Apartment
okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 15/19
For sale studio overlooking Shuvalovsky Park in walking distance from the metro! Full price …
$63,503
3 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/14
*Spacious family apartment near the metro Prospekt Enlightenment is waiting for new owners. …
$125,796
Room 4 rooms in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Room 4 rooms
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a room in a four-room apartment in the Vyborg district, Big Sampsonievsky Avenue, h…
$35,945
1 room apartment in okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Sampsonievskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
Choose simplicity and convenience! Quick exit! Free of lodging! Nobody's registered! Great o…
$113,826
3 room apartment in okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Sergievskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a functional three-bedroom apartment with a total area of 58.1 sq.m., located on th…
$103,043
1 room apartment in Pargolovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Pargolovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 26/27
One-bedroom apartment for sale. Very successful layout, there is a dressing room, bathroom …
$86,268
1 room apartment in okrug No 15, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug No 15, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/12
Excellent apartment with renovation in a brick house built in 2002! Closed territory, video…
$112,628
2 room apartment in okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Shuvalovo-Ozerki, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/6
It is submitted for sale 2-room apartment in the elite residential complex "City of the Sun-…
$255,210
1 room apartment in Roshchino, Russia
1 room apartment
Roshchino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/5
There's an AVANS for the apartment. Bright warm cozy apartment of excellent footage (41.4 s…
$73,088
