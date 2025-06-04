Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia

Apartment in Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 14/15
For a long time an excellent and very spacious studio apartment in the LCD "Swallow". The ho…
$315
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Vaskelovo, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Vaskelovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/12
$1,300
per month
Apartment in Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/13
Studio apartment for rent 24 sq.m. + a large glazed loggia! Excellent location, nearby shops…
$265
per month
Apartment in Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 22/25
For long-term rent a very cozy, warm, bright studio apartment, fully equipped with all the n…
$328
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
$900
per month
Apartment in Novosaratovka, Russia
Apartment
Novosaratovka, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/21
We rent a cozy studio of 25 square meters for a long time. Fresh repairs, new furniture, flo…
$319
per month
