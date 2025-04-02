Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
5 room house in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
5 room house
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
I'll sell the house from 2017. The type of house is a residential building. Total area of 20…
$126,628
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes