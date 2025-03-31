Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Ural Federal District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Ural Federal District, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tyumen, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Tyumen, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A bright apartment with   2 bedrooms with a total area of ​​90 m ² in   premium complex in  …
$7,353
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes