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Apartments for sale in Ural Federal District, Russia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tyumen, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Tyumen, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 12/13
I will sell an apartment with a beautiful modern renovation. The area is developed, near the…
$94,075
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Agency
Zvezda
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