Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Ural Federal District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ural Federal District, Russia

1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Pionerskiy, Russia
5 bedroom house
Pionerskiy, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
Dream house 500 meters from the sea in the resort Pioneersky. There is plenty of room for ev…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ural Federal District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go