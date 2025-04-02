Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Timiryazevskiy selsovet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Timiryazevskiy selsovet, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Timiryazevskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Timiryazevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling 2x. This brick house, 67.9 m2.  The foundation is monolithic reinforced concrete an…
$90,358
Leave a request
House in Timiryazevskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Timiryazevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
A new house is sold completely ready for living in winter and summer (land and house in prop…
$104,816
Leave a request
House in Timiryazevskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Timiryazevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2x. This is a brick house of excellent quality on the shores of the Gorky Sea. T…
$81,925
Leave a request
House in imeni Timiryazeva, Russia
House
imeni Timiryazeva, Russia
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
I'll sell this 3. this hunting house in 500 BC Volga. A great place for a mini hotel or a bi…
$173,488
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Timiryazevskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes