Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Svetlyy
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Svetlyy, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Svetlyy, Russia
Plot of land
Svetlyy, Russia
Land, 21 hundred. For the construction of the apartment building on the street. Sovetskaya i…
$141,794
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes