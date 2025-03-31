Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Susaninskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
4 room house in Susanino, Russia
4 room house
Susanino, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a strong chopped house with a ribbon foundation. Slate roof. Heating is stove. A…
$49,125
6 room house in Susanino, Russia
6 room house
Susanino, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a house in Susanino, which does not require investment. Move in and live. 25 acr…
$115,024
