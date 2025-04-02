Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia

apartments
5
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Podolino, Russia
3 room apartment
Podolino, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/16
Hurry to buy your dreams of your dreams! An excellent 3-room apartment is sold. Furniture an…
$149,467
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Alabushevo, Russia
3 room apartment
Alabushevo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 13/17
A spacious three -room apartment on the 13th floor in a quiet courtyard in the city center n…
$92,159
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Alabushevo, Russia
3 room apartment
Alabushevo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/17
On sale a three -room apartment with a repair. All furniture in the apartment remains by agr…
$86,511
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Povarovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Povarovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 8/16
On sale is a gorgeous three -room apartment with repair. The current owners made the apartme…
$95,499
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Chashnikovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Chashnikovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/16
A spacious one -room apartment on the 7th floor in a quiet courtyard. A very attractive offe…
$70,191
Leave a request
House in Solnechnogorsk, Russia
House
Solnechnogorsk, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Your attention! A part of the house with a separate entrance is sold. House for 4 families. …
$48,311
Leave a request
House in Blagoveshchenka, Russia
House
Blagoveshchenka, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
We sell a 2-storey brick house (165M2), in a closed cottage village "Kutuzovo Club", located…
$180,400
Leave a request

Realting.com
