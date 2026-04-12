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Сommercial property in Siberian Federal District, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 660 m² in Yurga, Russia
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Commercial property 1 660 m²
Yurga, Russia
Area 1 660 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial real estate is offered for sale, on the ground floor at the moment and for a long…
$8,64M
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Русский
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Warehouse 2 540 m² in Novosibirsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 540 m²
Novosibirsk, Russia
Area 2 540 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class "A" in Novosibirsk. The announcement is relevant. Total a…
$44,578
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