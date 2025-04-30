Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saratov
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Saratov, Russia

сommercial property
53
manufacture buildings
3
warehouses
6
Office Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Office 488 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 488 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 488 m²
For sale is a 1-2 storey office building with an area of ​​488 sq.m., together with a land p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 124 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 124 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 124 m²
We offer for sale an office space of 124 m2 in the central part of the city, at the intersec…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 30 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 30 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 30 m²
Premises for sale in an office building located on the street. Chapaeva (opposite the Circus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 2 441 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 2 441 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 441 m²
A separate front building on the territory of a business space. Main parameters: 5 floors, 2…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 257 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 257 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 257 m²
Office space for sale in the historical center of the city, near the Administration of the V…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 2 441 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 2 441 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 441 m²
A separate front building on the territory of a business space. Main parameters: 5 floors, 2…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 951 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 951 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 951 m²
Buy an office in the triumph of Molla, in the area of ​​high patency Location: Business Cent…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go