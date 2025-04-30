Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Saratov, Russia

53 properties total found
Office 488 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 488 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 488 m²
For sale is a 1-2 storey office building with an area of ​​488 sq.m., together with a land p…
Price on request
Commercial property 223 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 223 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 223 m²
We offer for purchase a rental property at Peschany Umet Area: 223 sq.m. Permitted use: pro…
Price on request
Manufacture 500 m² in Saratov, Russia
Manufacture 500 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 500 m²
An object with great potential for doing business is offered for purchase. The facility is l…
Price on request
Commercial property 784 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 784 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 784 m²
Commercial space for sale on a street with high pedestrian and vehicular traffic! Location: …
Price on request
Commercial property 1 666 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 666 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 666 m²
Sale of basement premises with a tenant. Location: st. Volskaya, 97 Description: -area 166.6…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 871 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 871 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 871 m²
A production and warehouse building is for sale in the industrial zone of the Tsaritsynsky r…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 781 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 781 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 781 m²
A room is sold on the main street of the Leninsky district Location: Saratov, Builders Ave.…
Price on request
Warehouse 135 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 135 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 135 m²
We offer for sale a premises of 135 m2, in the central part of the city, on Moskovskaya Stre…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 168 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 168 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 168 m²
Basement premises for sale in the Knyazevsky residential complex. Location: st. Michurina, 1…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
We offer for purchase a multifunctional facility in Sokur Location: Sokursky tract, 9. Desc…
Price on request
Office 124 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 124 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 124 m²
We offer for sale an office space of 124 m2 in the central part of the city, at the intersec…
Price on request
Commercial property 3 457 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 3 457 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 3 457 m²
Buy a room in an elite residential complex on the Parus embankment. The Sails residential co…
Price on request
Office 30 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 30 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 30 m²
Premises for sale in an office building located on the street. Chapaeva (opposite the Circus…
Price on request
Commercial property 942 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 942 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 942 m²
A property complex on the Volga embankment in the center of Volsk is for sale. Land area 15 …
Price on request
Warehouse 1 668 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 1 668 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 668 m²
Investment proposal: a complex of commercial properties in the Upper Market with existing te…
Price on request
Commercial property 408 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 408 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 408 m²
2nd floor with a separate entrance in the Naberezhnaya area (Chernyshevsky/Obukhovsky lane).…
Price on request
Warehouse 195 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 195 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 195 m²
A part of the building with tenants is offered for purchase. The first floor is occupied by …
Price on request
Office 2 441 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 2 441 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 441 m²
A separate front building on the territory of a business space. Main parameters: 5 floors, 2…
Price on request
Commercial property 160 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 160 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 160 m²
Premises are offered on the ground floor of a new building in the Bulgakov Park Eco-quarter.…
Price on request
Commercial property 2 536 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 2 536 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 536 m²
Saratov is a major industrial city in Russia, particularly in the oil and gas industry. The …
$540,677
Commercial property 190 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 190 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 190 m²
A base for sale in Engels opposite the Henkel plant. Building 140 sq.m. and a cold warehouse…
Price on request
Commercial property 66 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 66 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 66 m²
Vacant premises for sale. Located on the first line along Chernyshevsky Street. Great visual…
Price on request
Commercial property 163 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 163 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 163 m²
Manufacturing premises for sale. Equipped as a fish shop. Building with an area of ​​163 sq.…
Price on request
Commercial property 4 181 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 4 181 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 4 181 m²
New autonomous building 4,181 square meters . Purpose: multifunctional medical center, polyc…
Price on request
Commercial property 174 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 174 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 174 m²
Premises on Prospekt them. Stolypin (Gorky corner). 129, 3 sq. m on the 1st floor + 45 sq. m…
Price on request
Commercial property 26 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 26 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 26 m²
Retail, detached premises for sale in an area with high pedestrian traffic. Location: Engels…
Price on request
Commercial property 431 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 431 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 431 m²
The proposed premises are 431 sq. m. m. Location: st. 15 tankers, Sennaya market, 1st line …
Price on request
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 100 m²
Premises (3 floors) in the area of Naberezhnaya (Chernyshevskogo/Obukhovsky lane). Location:…
Price on request
Warehouse 11 544 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 11 544 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 11 544 m²
We offer for purchase a facility on the territory of an industrial base, including a warehou…
Price on request
Commercial property 365 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 365 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 365 m²
A vacant premises is offered for sale. 1st floor - retail space 200m2 (street retail), ceili…
Price on request
