  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saratov Oblast
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Saratov Oblast, Russia

Saratov
52
53 properties total found
Commercial property 1 871 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 871 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 871 m²
A production and warehouse building is for sale in the industrial zone of the Tsaritsynsky r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 168 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 168 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 168 m²
Basement premises for sale in the Knyazevsky residential complex. Location: st. Michurina, 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 30 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 30 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 30 m²
Premises for sale in an office building located on the street. Chapaeva (opposite the Circus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 4 996 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 4 996 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 4 996 m²
Offer for purchase on Volsky tract, not far from HAPPY MALL. Location: Volsky tract, 7 Desc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 190 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 190 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 190 m²
A base for sale in Engels opposite the Henkel plant. Building 140 sq.m. and a cold warehouse…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 195 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 195 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 195 m²
A part of the building with tenants is offered for purchase. The first floor is occupied by …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 942 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 942 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 942 m²
A property complex on the Volga embankment in the center of Volsk is for sale. Land area 15 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 220 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 220 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 220 m²
Premises on the 1st line along Chernyshevsky, Naberezhnaya district. There is a residential …
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
We offer for purchase a multifunctional facility in Sokur Location: Sokursky tract, 9. Desc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 257 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 257 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 257 m²
Office space for sale in the historical center of the city, near the Administration of the V…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 10 913 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 10 913 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 10 913 m²
For saleland in the centerleisure activities of the Leninsky district with separatelystandin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 370 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 370 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 370 m²
An existing bath complex is for sale. Five Finnish saunas, a large swimming pool, relaxation…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 668 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 668 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 668 m²
Investment proposal: a complex of commercial properties in the Upper Market with existing te…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 66 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 66 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 66 m²
Vacant premises for sale. Located on the first line along Chernyshevsky Street. Great visual…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 4 181 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 4 181 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 4 181 m²
New autonomous building 4,181 square meters . Purpose: multifunctional medical center, polyc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 365 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 365 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 365 m²
A vacant premises is offered for sale. 1st floor - retail space 200m2 (street retail), ceili…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 50 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 50 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 50 m²
We offer for sale a detached store of 50.2 m2 at the intersection of Bolshaya Gornaya and Kh…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 2 536 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 2 536 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 536 m²
Saratov is a major industrial city in Russia, particularly in the oil and gas industry. The …
$536,875
$536,875
Leave a request
Commercial property 163 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 163 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 163 m²
Manufacturing premises for sale. Equipped as a fish shop. Building with an area of ​​163 sq.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 122 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 122 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 122 m²
Buy a rental business with a federal tenant in the factory district with a payback of less t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 223 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 223 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 223 m²
We offer for purchase a rental property at Peschany Umet Area: 223 sq.m. Permitted use: pro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 784 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 784 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 784 m²
Commercial space for sale on a street with high pedestrian and vehicular traffic! Location: …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 174 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 174 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 174 m²
Premises on Prospekt them. Stolypin (Gorky corner). 129, 3 sq. m on the 1st floor + 45 sq. m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 57 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 57 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 57 m²
Commercial space is for sale in a residential neighborhood near the Polytechnic University. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 781 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 1 781 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 1 781 m²
A room is sold on the main street of the Leninsky district Location: Saratov, Builders Ave.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 30 278 m² in Saratov, Russia
Manufacture 30 278 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 30 278 m²
Sale of a land plot in one of the central districts of Saratov with a complex of office and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 26 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 26 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 26 m²
Retail, detached premises for sale in an area with high pedestrian traffic. Location: Engels…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 135 m² in Saratov, Russia
Warehouse 135 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 135 m²
We offer for sale a premises of 135 m2, in the central part of the city, on Moskovskaya Stre…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 178 m² in Saratov, Russia
Commercial property 178 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 178 m²
Premises for sale located on the central street of Leninsky district Location: Saratov, Stro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 2 441 m² in Saratov, Russia
Office 2 441 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 441 m²
A separate front building on the territory of a business space. Main parameters: 5 floors, 2…
Price on request
Leave a request

