Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Sabskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Sabskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Sabskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room apartment
Sabskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
A 4-room apartment is offered in Bolshoy Sabsk, on the 3rd floor of a five-storey panel hous…
$12,581
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sabskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes