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Residential properties for sale in Republic of Karelia, Russia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Avdeevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Avdeevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 2-room apartment in Gp. cityeia ❤️ An apartment with a history that smells of child…
$17,490
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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