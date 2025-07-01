Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
3 room house in Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell an excellent cozy house in the village of Ozertitsy Volosov district. The house …
$69,939
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go