Monthly rent of houses Pool in Russia

Central Federal District
19
Moscow
19
Vnukovo
3
Troitsk
3
9 properties total found
8 room house in Troitsk, Russia
8 room house
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 162-010, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, k/p height (…
$5,829
per month
8 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
8 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-029, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Lesnoye Ozer…
$4,250
per month
5 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Property code in the Agency's database: 184-001, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino …
$6,072
per month
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 860 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 136-012, Kaluzhskoe highway, 29 km from the Moscow Rin…
$4,797
per month
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 262-007, Kyiv highway, 21 km from Moscow Ring Road, …
$2,793
per month
8 room house in Kommunarka, Russia
8 room house
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency database: 371-002, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. Mo…
$10,322
per month
House 14 rooms in Vnukovo, Russia
House 14 rooms
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 14
Area 786 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 404-015, Kievskoye shosse, 21 km from MKAD, Chistye Pr…
$9,715
per month
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Property code in the Agency's database: 184-005, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino …
$7,286
per month
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 131-053, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Lesnoye Ozer…
$4,250
per month
