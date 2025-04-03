Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Povarovo, Russia

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Povarovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Povarovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 8/16
On sale is a gorgeous three -room apartment with repair. The current owners made the apartme…
$95,499
