Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. poselenie Novofedorovskoe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
9 room house in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 208-450, Kiev highway, 38 km from MKAD, VIK k / p (Kuz…
$1,08M
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
House 10 rooms
poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 673 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 208-943, Kiev highway, 38 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$662,629
Leave a request
9 room house in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the base of agency 208-429, Kiev Highway, 38 km from MKAD, VIK k/p (Kuznetovo…
$1,45M
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
House 10 rooms
poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 208-237, Kiev highway, 38 km from MKAD, VIK k / p (Kuz…
$3,49M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in poselenie Novofedorovskoe, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes