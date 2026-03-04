Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Pikalyovo
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Pikalyovo, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 2 250 m² in Pikalyovo, Russia
Commercial property 2 250 m²
Pikalyovo, Russia
Area 2 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Art. 92217395. Sale of production and warehouse complex 3 km from the KAD, New Devyatkino. …
$4,00M
Leave a request
Commercial property 2 250 m² in Pikalyovo, Russia
Commercial property 2 250 m²
Pikalyovo, Russia
Area 2 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Art. 92217395. Sale of production and warehouse complex 3 km from the KAD, New Devyatkino. …
$4,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go