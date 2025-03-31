Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia

3 room apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/9
Advance. Direct sale of a three-room apartment in a quiet and comfortable part of the presti…
$125,688
2 room apartment in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale a cozy 2-room apartment with excellent repairs in the prestigious Moscow d…
$103,043
Properties features in okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia

