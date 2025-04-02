Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug Rzhevka
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in okrug Rzhevka, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with Furnitured, with Internet, with Fridge in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
2 room apartment with Furnitured, with Internet, with Fridge
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 10/16
A spacious, bright, warm, cozy 2-room apartment in a 137 series building is for long-term re…
$398
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes