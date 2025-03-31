Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug Pulkovskiy meridian
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Room 8 rooms in okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a separate room of 17.2 sq.m. in a sparsely populated communal apartment, divided i…
$27,558
Leave a request
1 room apartment in okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/12
We offer to your attention 1 room apartment in a brick house on 2 comfortable floor, next to…
$85,070
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes