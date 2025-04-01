Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug Kolomna
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in okrug Kolomna, Russia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
1 room studio apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment with designer renovation for sale 12 m2 with furniture and appliances on a …
$28,193
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okrug Kolomna, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes