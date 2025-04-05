Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Novotamanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
2 room house with Furnitured, with Internet, with Fridge in Novotamanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house with Furnitured, with Internet, with Fridge
Novotamanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
House 36 m2 overlooking the sea and vineyards Comfortable accommodation - 4 people • outdoor…
$107
per month
