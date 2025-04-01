Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Novolikeevskiy selsovet
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia

Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
$66,263
Leave a request
Villa in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$234,932
Leave a request
Villa in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
$77,106
Leave a request
Villa in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
$80,720
Leave a request
Villa in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
$103,611
Leave a request
Villa in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
$84,335
Leave a request
Villa in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
$73,492
Leave a request

Properties features in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes