  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

2 properties total found
2 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent in the summer period from June to August inclusive (possibly September) 2 isolated …
$632
per month
3 room house in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
A summer rental without owners. Vsevolozhsky district, Morozovsky urban settlement, Labor-ar…
$439
per month
