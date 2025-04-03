Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Aksentis, Russia
Apartment
Aksentis, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell 3K.KV in a two -apartment log house. The entrances are different.  The house of…
$10,241
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes