Club house Klubnyj dom Ilinka 38

The last penthouse with a terrace



A rare format for true connoisseurs of luxury is a two-storey penthouse with a terrace 160 meters from Red Square.



Architecture "Ilyinki 3/8" in the neoclassical style: clear lines, symmetry, details that do not lose relevance.



Advantages:

• Own terrace

wood-fire

• two floors

• Arched panoramic windows

• window in the dressing room



The cost of the lot is 1,086,010,000 rubles.





Interest-free installments for 9 months.



More information about the project can be found at @RazumovskaRealEstate