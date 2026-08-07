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Club house Klubnyj dom Ilinka 38

Moscow, Russia
from
$12,78M
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ID: 39836
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Address
    Ilyinka Street, 3 8 s 1
  • Metro
    Aleksandrovsky Sad (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Biblioteka Imeni Lenina (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Kitay-gorod (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Kuznetsky Most (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Lubyanka (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Okhotny Ryad (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Ploshchad Revolyutsii (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Teatralnaya (~ 400 m)

About the complex

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Русский Русский

The last penthouse with a terrace

A rare format for true connoisseurs of luxury is a two-storey penthouse with a terrace 160 meters from Red Square.


Architecture "Ilyinki 3/8" in the neoclassical style: clear lines, symmetry, details that do not lose relevance.

Advantages:
• Own terrace
wood-fire
• two floors
• Arched panoramic windows
• window in the dressing room

The cost of the lot is 1,086,010,000 rubles.


Interest-free installments for 9 months.

More information about the project can be found at @RazumovskaRealEstate

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia
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Club house Klubnyj dom Ilinka 38
Moscow, Russia
from
$12,78M
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