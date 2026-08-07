Club house Klubnyj dom Ilinka 38

The last penthouse with a terrace
A rare format for true connoisseurs of luxury is a two-storey penthouse with a terrace 160 meters from Red Square.
Architecture "Ilyinki 3/8" in the neoclassical style: clear lines, symmetry, details that do not lose relevance.
Advantages:
• Own terrace
wood-fire
• two floors
• Arched panoramic windows
• window in the dressing room
The cost of the lot is 1,086,010,000 rubles.
Interest-free installments for 9 months.
More information about the project can be found at @RazumovskaRealEstate